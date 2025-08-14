Mizoram CM Links Drug Inflow to Golden Triangle Proximity

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, AUGUST 14: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday attributed the state’s geographical proximity to the “Golden Triangle” — an infamous drugs-producing hub of Southeast Asia — as a major factor for the consistent flow of narcotics into the state.

Addressing a state-level function under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drugs Free India Campaign), where more than 600 school and college students were present, Lalduhoma emphasized one-ness to combat the drug issue. “The geographical proximity of the Golden Triangle to Mizoram is a prime reason why the flow of drugs continues in an unhindered manner. We must stay united to save the Mizo society from such ill influences,” he asserted.

The Golden Triangle is a mountainous region running across northeastern Myanmar, northwestern Thailand, and northern Laos that is notorious for extensive drug production.

Appealing for total abolition of drug addiction, the Chief Minister urged youth to stay away completely and cautioned that even occasional consumption may result in addiction. He also called on those already addicted to substances to make the bold decision of stopping and starting anew. The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is being carried out in 372 districts of India, including all 11 districts of Mizoram. The campaign is seeking to make aware the risks of drugs and stop first-time users from beginning.