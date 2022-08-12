Mizoram: Detoxification camp for cops on alcoholism, substance abuse

AIZAWL, Aug 11: The Mizoram Police have undertaken Detoxification and Rehabilitation Camping for around 340 police personnel who were found to be suffering from various medical ailments due alcoholism and other substance abuse, officials said here.

A senior Mizoram Police officer said the 45-day long camp would continue till September 5. He said that the Detoxification and Rehabilitation Camping started at nine different centres of eight Battalion Headquarters of the Mizoram Armed Police.

- Advertisement -

According to the official, the camping is being organised with the financial assistance from the National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse (NFCDA) under the Union Finance Ministry.

A committee of senior police officers had been formed under the Chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Training) to over-see the organisation and close supervision of this campaign.

The official admitted that a section of Mizoram Police Personnel were found to be suffering from various medical ailments, as a result of alcoholism and other substance abuse.

Therefore, with a view to improve their physical fitness level and health condition for carrying out their daily duties efficiently and effectively, the Detoxification and Rehabilitation Camping is being organised by Mizoram Police for those personnel who are suffering and sustaining addiction to alcohol and other abusive substances.

- Advertisement -

The campers are admitted to the nearest camping centre from their Battalion Headquarters and locality.

The camping is well organised with a systematic daily routine which includes physical exercise, drill, indoor classes including mental, religious and spiritual guidance sessions.

The family members have also been closely associated with the entire exercise.

It is hoped that this camping will bear fruitful results and the personnel attending it will be having lasting benefits, so as to overcome their substance use and alcohol dependence. (IANS)