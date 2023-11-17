Mizoram: Student protest over delay in scholarship disbursement enters third day

AIZAWL, Nov 16: A student protest in Aizawl over the delay in

the disbursement of scholarships entered the third day on

Thursday.

Agitators, under the aegis of Mizoram’s apex student body

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), have been staging a sit-in

demonstration outside the Mizoram Scholarship Board office

here since Tuesday demanding the immediate disbursement of

the second installment of scholarship money to over 19,000

beneficiaries.

The protesters on Thursday prevented scholarship board

officials from entering the office.

Chief minister Zoramthanga has held a meeting with

scholarship board officials and leaders of MZP over the matter.

The outcome of the meeting, however, is yet to be known.

MZP president H Lalthianghlima claimed that the state

government has received over Rs 17.87 crore funds for the

disbursement of scholarships on September 25.

He alleged that the officials did not make sincere efforts to

release the scholarship money and negligence on their part has

affected thousands of students.

He claimed that 19,495 students, including 3,010 studying

outside the state, are entitled to receive the money under the

second installment of the scholarship.

Scholarship board officials, however, claimed that the money

was not disbursed due to the imposition of the model code of

conduct in view of the state assembly polls held on November

7.

They said that they were waiting for permission from the

Election Commission to release the scholarship amount.

Earlier, on Tuesday, leaders of MZP also met the state joint

chief electoral officer and sent a letter to the election

commission over the matter.

They also met Chief Secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday and

informed her of the problems faced by students. (PTI)