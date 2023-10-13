Motorists bear the brunt of strike called by drivers in Manipur

IMPHAL, Oct 12: Motorists in Manipur were hit hard as most

of the fuel pumps across the state remained closed in

response to a strike call given by drivers of oil tankers and

petroleum product transporters.

All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters Association

(AMPPTA) and the All Manipur Petroleum Products Drivers

Association (AMPPDA) launched a cease work strike from

today in protest against “criminal acts of firing at the oil

tankers” along NH-37 in Noney district on Monday night.

While carrying out the cease work strike, the two

associations urged the fuel product outlets to remain shut as

they will stop offloading the products at the government oil

depots as well as to the oil pumps with immediate effect.

In response to the shutdown call, except a very few, most of

the oil pumps across the state remained closed for the day,

disrupting the normal availability of fuels.

The motorists had to rush to the very few oil pumps that

were open as usual. They were seen in a long beeline to fill

their fuel tanks.

However, most of them were disappointed when the

operators announced stock exhaustion.

To note here, a convoy of 179 Imphal-bound loaded oil and

LPG tankers along the NH-37 were attacked with guns by

unidentified armed miscreants as they approached Nungba

area on Monday, around 8.30 pm,reports said.

At least two oil tankers were hit by bullets even though the

drivers and handymen had a narrow escape, the reports

added.

Strongly condemning the “criminal acts” of the miscreants

and alleging that the authorities could not provide adequate

security to the petroleum product transporters, AMPPTA and

AMPPDA announced the indefinite cease work strike with

effect from Thursday.

They also stopped loading and unloading of fuels at

government oil depots at Malom in Imphal West district from

today while urging the operators of the fuel stations to

remain shut their outlets during the strike.

While giving the cease work strike, the two associations also

alleged that since a long time back the associations have

been urging the government to provide adequate security

forces along the highway for protection of vehicles plying on

NH-37 to extortion and other anti-social activities on the

highway. (NNN)