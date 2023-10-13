Motorists bear the brunt of strike called by drivers in Manipur

IMPHAL, Oct 12: Motorists in Manipur were hit hard as most
of the fuel pumps across the state remained closed in
response to a strike call given by drivers of oil tankers and
petroleum product transporters.
All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters Association
(AMPPTA) and the All Manipur Petroleum Products Drivers
Association (AMPPDA) launched a cease work strike from
today in protest against “criminal acts of firing at the oil
tankers” along NH-37 in Noney district on Monday night.
While carrying out the cease work strike, the two
associations urged the fuel product outlets to remain shut as
they will stop offloading the products at the government oil
depots as well as to the oil pumps with immediate effect.
In response to the shutdown call, except a very few, most of
the oil pumps across the state remained closed for the day,
disrupting the normal availability of fuels.
The motorists had to rush to the very few oil pumps that
were open as usual. They were seen in a long beeline to fill
their fuel tanks.
However, most of them were disappointed when the
operators announced stock exhaustion.
To note here, a convoy of 179 Imphal-bound loaded oil and
LPG tankers along the NH-37 were attacked with guns by
unidentified armed miscreants as they approached Nungba
area on Monday, around 8.30 pm,reports said.
At least two oil tankers were hit by bullets even though the
drivers and handymen had a narrow escape, the reports
added.
Strongly condemning the “criminal acts” of the miscreants
and alleging that the authorities could not provide adequate
security to the petroleum product transporters, AMPPTA and
AMPPDA announced the indefinite cease work strike with
effect from Thursday.
They also stopped loading and unloading of fuels at
government oil depots at Malom in Imphal West district from
today while urging the operators of the fuel stations to
remain shut their outlets during the strike.
While giving the cease work strike, the two associations also
alleged that since a long time back the associations have
been urging the government to provide adequate security
forces along the highway for protection of vehicles plying on
NH-37 to extortion and other anti-social activities on the
highway. (NNN)