MoU signed between Indian Navy & IIT Bombay at INS Shivaji, Lonavala

GUWAHATI, May 20: Towards conduct of collaborative MTech programme for officers of the Indian Navy & Indian Coast Guard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Navy and Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay at INS Shivaji, Lonavala on 19 May 23.

The MoU was signed by Commodore Mohit Goel, commanding officer, INS Shivaji and Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay. This MoU sets forth the procedure for the collaborative MTech programme along with joint research and specialisation in Thermal and Fluid Engineering. This customised MTech programme paves the way towards indigenous research with fusion of civil military capabilities.

