MSU support to NSF’s non-cooperation

IMPHAL, June 22: The Maring Students’ Union (MSU) reaffirmed its “unwavering support” for the non-cooperation movement declared by the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), denouncing any form of cooperation with the “Indian armed forces”.

As the principal students’ organization representing the Maring Naga tribe, the MSU expressed profound concern over the recent actions of the Assam Rifles in the Rilram Maring area of Tengnoupal and Moreh sub-division. “The Assam Rifles’ rigorous and intrusive checks on local roads, coupled with their negligence in securing the borders, undermine the purpose of their presence. Despite knowing that commuters—whether public or business people—are local residents, they unnecessarily ask for ID proof and sometimes detain them, which amounts to harassment. The student union demands an end to their intimidation to village leaders and dissemination of misleading reports, particularly those unjustly targeting the Rilram Area Maring Organisation (RAMO),” the MSU stated.

While expressing heartfelt sympathy towards the plight of Myanmar nationals, the massive inflow of these individuals following the political upheaval in Myanmar after the military coup in 2021 has created unbearable hardships and insecurity for the native residents, the MSU expressed. The Myanmar nationals being sheltered in the six Maring Naga villages (Saibol, Moirengthel, Chanringphai, Lamlong Khunou, Choktong, Satang), numbering about 1,428 (only those whose biometrics were captured), have outnumbered the local residents, which is of great concern, kit also said. Monitoring their activities has become a significant challenge, as the concerned authorities cannot regularly conduct verification exercises amidst the fluctuating number of inmates. The Union acknowledges the violent conflict in neighboring Myanmar, the Maring student body added.

The MSU then said that, in addition to the “harsh reality” faced by local residents along the Indo-Myanmar border, the Maring Students’ Union said it was appalled by the massive militarization in the Maring area and the belligerent attitude of the Indian armed forces operating there. The halting of business commuters by Assam Rifles stationed at Sita presents a significant challenge to their right to live with dignity and economic well-being, the MSU also said. This interruption not only hampers their ability to earn a livelihood but also imposes undue stress and uncertainty on their daily lives, the student body also said. Ensuring the smooth passage of commuters is essential to uphold their fundamental rights and foster a stable economic environment. The attitude of the Indian military personnel is highly questionable, it further added.

While paying “deepest” homage to the victims, the student body recalled the “historical incidents of brutality, including the infamous Operation Bluebird of 1987 at Oinam and surrounding villages, the brutal assault and murder of Late Eli Rose of Ngaprum village, and the tragic Oting incident in December 2021”. The implementation and recent extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA-1958) on April 1, 2024, for another six months have exacerbated these issues, fostering a culture of impunity and leading to numerous human rights violations, the Maring student body said.

The MSU then “vehemently” condemned “these violent acts” and demanded accountability. The MSU also called on the government of India to repeal AFSPA and conduct transparent investigations into all reported abuses in the “Naga homeland”. The MSU urged the international community to support “our quest for peace, justice, and human dignity”. (NNN)