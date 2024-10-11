24 C
MUC demands removal of registrar in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Oct 10: Teachers of Manipur University of Culture (MUC) on Wednesday protested at the office of the Commissioner (Arts and Culture), raising several demands, which include removal of the varsity’s registrar within five days.

The agitating faculties protested in front of the Commissioner’s office shouting various slogans and displaying placards which read as “Appoint Regular Registrar from among the Senior Administration Staff of MUC”, “Resign MUC Registrar-in-charge immediately from his post” and “MUC Act 2015 violates by DP” among others.

Manipur University Faculties’ Association (MUCFA) president B Gopiraman Sharma, while speaking on the sidelines of the protest, demanded the removal of the registrar-in-charge of MUC, citing the lack of knowledge of art and culture and incompetency as the reasons.

He also demanded to appoint a regular registrar, controller of examination and administrative staff in the varsity besides their (faculties)  nine months outstanding remuneration.

Gopiraman then urged the government to absorb the guest faculties of MUC, who fulfilled the relevant criteria as regular faculties and provide all the necessary manpower and equipment for maintaining a good academic atmosphere in the varsity in line with the implementation of NEP, 2020.

The MUCFA president went on to inform that the commissioner has agreed to jointly discuss their demands with the concerned authorities. (NNN)

