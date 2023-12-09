19 C
Naga Tribes Showcase Cultural Ethnicity Day 8 Of Hornbill Fest

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 8: The bone-chilling cold weather in Kohima could not dampen the spirits of the Naga cultural troupes and visitors as they flocked to Naga Heritage village at Kisama on the eighth day of the ongoing Hornbill Festival.

The morning session of the cultural extravaganza, held under the theme “Cultural Connect” and organised by the Nagaland art and culture department, was graced by Jaco Janse Van Rensburg, route manager, RMB Ultra Trail Cape Town and International Trial Run, South Africa, as the chief guest while additional director general, Border Roads (East), Pravin Kumar Hanumant Singh was present as the honoured guest.

Cultural troupes from nine tribes – Chakhesang, Konyak, Garo, Khiamniungan, Ao, Tikhir, Angami, Kuki and Chang – performed different items including traditional games, songs and dances in the morning session.

The afternoon session was graced by SK Pandey, general manager (construction), railways, as the chief guest. The honoured guest of the session was joint secretary, ministry of minority affairs, CPS Bakshi.

The session featured vibrant cultural dances and songs by the various cultural troupes such as Sumi cultural troupe, Phom cultural troupe, Rengma cultural troupe, Sangtam cultural troupe, Zeliang cultural troupe, Yimkhuing cultural troupe, Pochury cultural troupe, Lotha cultural troupe and Kachari cultural troupe.

