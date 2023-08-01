Nagaland: After killing a resident of Wangla and injuring three others in the Mon, NSCN(IM) demands a ransom

On July 30, a Public Relations Meeting sponsored by Akato GP in Tizit, Mon district went horribly wrong, killing one resident of Wangla, Temlai, and injuring three others.

Taking advantage of the confusion, the attackers—who are thought to be associated with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN (IM)]—took hostage all of the Akato GP members present at the meeting.

- Advertisement -

A worrying turn of events has led to the NSCN (IM) requesting a Rs 1 lakh ransom from each prisoner in exchange for their safe release.

Authorities are keenly watching the developments as the scenario has shocked the neighborhood. Investigations into the incident are still ongoing, so further information is needed. The hostages’ safety and well-being are still top priorities, and steps are being taken to achieve their release.