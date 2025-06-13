Nagaland Cabinet Discusses Frontier Territory Demand, ILP, and Reservation Policy

HT Digital

KOHIMA, JUNE 13: The Nagaland Cabinet, during a Thursday meeting, discussed a number of issues of crucial importance such as the call for a Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), the job reservation policy of the state, and the simplifying of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

Government officials C L John, Minister for Forest, Environment & Climate Change, and Temjen Imna Along, Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, told the media that the Cabinet deliberated the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO)’s response to draft proposals pertaining to their long-pending demand. The Cabinet reiterated its adherence to the principles of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS). John pointed out 12 points of divergence with the ENPO which are still pending and can be negotiated, but he did not give details.

The Cabinet also had a meeting with A K Mishra, representative of the Centre for tripartite negotiations on the ENPO, in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Chief Secretary J Alam. Along mentioned that the talks were focused on the planned FNTA, and the Chief Minister updated Mishra and accompanying staff on the Cabinet stand—to maintain key issues and continue negotiating with the ENPO for further discussion. The Cabinet insisted on sticking to the earlier negotiated positions while showing willingness to negotiate the outstanding issues.

ENPO, which comprises seven tribes in six backward districts—Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator—has been agitating for a separate state since 2010. It boycotted the Lok Sabha and Urban Local Bodies polls last year to mount pressure on its demand. But in December, the outfit partially accepted the draft proposal made by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the FNTA.

On the issue of the ILP, which is compulsory for non-Nagas entering Nagaland, Minister John announced that the Cabinet has given the green light to a revised implementation plan, especially in Dimapur. Important amendments are ILP exemption for relatives of central and state government officers with appropriate identification, extension of the guarantor clause to chiefs of public and private companies, and inclusion of new applicant groups like drivers, attorneys, homemakers, and private sector employees in the online application process. Offline ILP facilities will persist until smart card systems become operational.

The Cabinet also examined the report of the High-Powered Committee regarding the cancellation of 147 Assistant Professors under the Higher Education Department. The department has been asked to reconsider the proposal and follow due processes before submitting it again to be finally approved.

An update was also given on the status of work of the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) pipeline project. No Objection Certificates (NoC) for 107 km out of the needed 140 km stretch have already been released. The Cabinet laid stress on hastening the process for the remaining portion.

To respond to longstanding requests from five prominent tribes—Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma, and Sema—the Cabinet gave its nod to the establishment of a Reservation Policy Commission. The commission will consist of two IAS officers and members from the Central Nagaland Tribes Council, Tenyimi People’s Organisation, and ENPO, Minister Along said. The government will also identify its composition and terms of reference within a month.