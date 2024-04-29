Nagaland decides to take strict action extortion, abduction

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 28: The Nagaland cabinet directed the state DGP and commissioner to immediately inform the various Naga political groups through the ceasefire monitoring group/ceasefire supervisory board that illegal activities such as extortion and kidnapping will be dealt as per law and culprits will be booked under the NSA and detained outside the state.

This amidst the ongoing indefinite shutter down across the state called the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry against the illegal and rampant taxes imposed upon the business community, particularly in Dimapur, by various Naga national political groups.

The shutter down entered the third day today.

Taking serious note, the state cabinet discussed of the issue and conveyed its decision to the DGP and commissioner.

Further, the cabinet also directed the DGP to send additional forces immediately to Dimapur to curb such illegal activities. It was also decided by the cabinet to provide additional required resources to the law enforcing agencies for increased mobility and for operationalising/increasing of CCTVs.

The state police department, in this connection, said all the Naga national political groups may be advised about the complete and absolute adherence to ceasefire ground rules and to confine their cadres to their designated camps and supervisory offices in letter and in spirit. The supervisory offices/cells may be discontinued from being used to summon civilians/businessman to their office for criminal intimidation, extortion, ransom besides other crimes, it said.

The unauthorised and illegal activities undertaken by the Naga national political groups under the garb of ceasefire with the government of India and violation of ceasefire ground rules have created unrest among the public and business community in the state, a communiqué by the state police stated. It further requested the chairman of CFMG/CFSB to advice the groups to adhere to laid down ceasefire ground rules, and not to vitiate the law and order situation in the state.