Nagaland DGP reflects on sacrifices made by brave martyrs

KOHIMA, Oct 21: Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Saturday
called upon the forces to reflect on the sacrifices made by
police personnel and be inspired by the brave martyrs.
Remembering the sacrifices of 189 security personnel across
the country including two of Nagaland Police in the line of
duty over the past year, Sharma said, “As we reflect on the
sacrifices and valour of our police force, let us be inspired by
our brave martyrs and pledge to continue their noble
mission.” In all, 189 personnel of different forces laid down
their lives in the line of duty during September 1, 2022 to
August 31, 2023.
Among these brave souls were two Nagaland policemen
Lance Naik T. Zewangba Yim of 3rd NAP and Constable
Kevisekho Khate of 10 NAP (IR).
Maintaining that a modern policeman’s role goes beyond just
ensuring physical security of fellow citizens, the DGP, while
speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at
the police headquarters here, said it also involves making
people safe from threats and fear in society.
Police serve as first responders in times of natural disasters,
help manage traffic and are often the unsung heroes during
any crisis, be it a pandemic or a riot or cyber crimes, he said.
Their roles are multifaceted and they play a pivotal role in
ensuring the welfare of our citizens, said Sharma.
“Only a society free from fear can prosper and policemen try
to ensure that through an unprejudiced implementation of
the laws of the land and the Constitution which are our Bible,
Bhagavad Gita and Holy Quran, rolled into one,” he said.
The Indian Police Commemoration Day is observed on
October 21 each year. It was on this day in 1959 that 10
valiant police personnel laid down their lives fighting heavily
armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh.
“On #PoliceCommemorationDay, we bow our heads in
deepest respect and gratitude to our brave police personnel
who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their
unwavering commitment safeguards our nation’s integrity
and the peace of our citizens,” Deputy Chief Minister (Home)
Y Patton wrote on X.
He also said the day reminds of the enormous challenges our
personnel face daily and the extraordinary courage they
exhibit in the face of adversity. (PTI)