Nagaland DGP reflects on sacrifices made by brave martyrs

KOHIMA, Oct 21: Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Saturday

called upon the forces to reflect on the sacrifices made by

police personnel and be inspired by the brave martyrs.

Remembering the sacrifices of 189 security personnel across

the country including two of Nagaland Police in the line of

duty over the past year, Sharma said, “As we reflect on the

sacrifices and valour of our police force, let us be inspired by

our brave martyrs and pledge to continue their noble

mission.” In all, 189 personnel of different forces laid down

their lives in the line of duty during September 1, 2022 to

August 31, 2023.

Among these brave souls were two Nagaland policemen

Lance Naik T. Zewangba Yim of 3rd NAP and Constable

Kevisekho Khate of 10 NAP (IR).

Maintaining that a modern policeman’s role goes beyond just

ensuring physical security of fellow citizens, the DGP, while

speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at

the police headquarters here, said it also involves making

people safe from threats and fear in society.

Police serve as first responders in times of natural disasters,

help manage traffic and are often the unsung heroes during

any crisis, be it a pandemic or a riot or cyber crimes, he said.

Their roles are multifaceted and they play a pivotal role in

ensuring the welfare of our citizens, said Sharma.

“Only a society free from fear can prosper and policemen try

to ensure that through an unprejudiced implementation of

the laws of the land and the Constitution which are our Bible,

Bhagavad Gita and Holy Quran, rolled into one,” he said.

The Indian Police Commemoration Day is observed on

October 21 each year. It was on this day in 1959 that 10

valiant police personnel laid down their lives fighting heavily

armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh.

“On #PoliceCommemorationDay, we bow our heads in

deepest respect and gratitude to our brave police personnel

who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their

unwavering commitment safeguards our nation’s integrity

and the peace of our citizens,” Deputy Chief Minister (Home)

Y Patton wrote on X.

He also said the day reminds of the enormous challenges our

personnel face daily and the extraordinary courage they

exhibit in the face of adversity. (PTI)