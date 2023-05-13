Nagaland facing huge shortage of nurses

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 12: As per the Indian Public Health System (IPHS), there is a huge shortage of nurses in Nagaland though the state has a large number of health centres.

Pointing this out at the International Nurse’s Day observation at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) on Friday, Nagaland health and family welfare department’s commissioner and secretary Y Kikheto Sema said there are about 952 staff nurses and 845 auxiliary nurses and midwives, totaling 1,797.

Stating that there is only 21 male staff nurses, Sema called for appointing more male nurses to tend to male patients, especially in the intensive care units.

“The other issue is in the technical section of the health and family welfare department, where only 40% are technical posts and 60% comprises non-technical posts,” he said.

Sema informed on the occasion that the government of India has approved for upgradation of the School of Nursing in NHAK to Nursing College. He expressed hope that the first government nursing college in the state will start shortly.

The official thanked all the nurses for their dedication and work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that though nursing has been a profession with high standards and a strong sense of public service, he said the working environments of nurses are tough and stressful.

Speaking on the theme of the day ‘Our Nurses Our Future,’ Tiakala Longkumer, principal, School of Nursing, said it highlights the crucial role that nurses play in shaping the future of healthcare, to address the global health challenges that exist today and improve healthcare outcomes for people across the globe.

She said with constant changes in the healthcare delivery system, the nursing profession is faced with many challenges such as a shortage of nurses, working in a stressed environment leading to mental health challenges, low salaries in the private sector and contractual jobs, lack of timely promotions, opportunities of career growth, lack of dignity and recognition.

Longkumer added that this year’s theme is to strengthen the health system and to invest in nursing to address the growing global health demands.

She called upon the nursing community to not only be on the frontline of care but also to be on the frontline of change.