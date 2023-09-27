Nagaland government imposes restriction on vehicular movement following death of two Assam youths

Days after the recovery of bodies of two Assam youths in semi naked state in Nagaland’s Mon district, the office of the district commissioner of Mon, Nagaland has issued a travel advisory restricting vehicular movement, amid tense situation.

According to the directives issued, the DC has advised people of Mon to restrict traveling to Assam’s Sonari. The DC also appealed for the closure of all kinds of passenger vehicles from Mon district to Dimapur via Sonari.

Further, passenger vehicles have been advised to temporarily restrict traveling to Dimapur, and private vehicles restricted traveling to Sonari, the DC notice said.

This advisory has been passed in order to do away with any untoward happenings keeping in mind the sensitivity of the incident.

It needs mention here, two youths hailing from Assam’s Sonari were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagaland’s Mon district on Monday. According to information received, the duo were found in half-naked state with clear injury marks on their bodies. It is suspected that the youths were murdered by unidentified miscreants

Meghalaya BJP leader and cabinet minister on September 26 claimed Trinamool Congress Leader Mukul Sangma’s allegations against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as ‘childish’.

Speaking on the lines of the recent allegations and accusations raised by the Mukul Sangma against CM Conrad Sangma, calling the later as ‘drug kingpin’, Al Hek downplayed the accusations stating that Mukul Sangma’s actions are baseless and ‘childish’.

Hek remarked while addressing the reporters, “Whatever Mukul Sangma said against the CM on the floor of the Assembly is childish”.

While refraining from commenting directly on the issue, Hek expressed that he didn’t wish to barge in on somebody’s personal life however firmly denounced Dr. Mukul’s allegations, affirming that “no private matter ought to be brought into the public space.”

He further kept up with that nothing bad can really be said about being companions with anybody, offering the case of Mary Magdalene, who was marked as characterless however was acknowledged by Jesus Christ.