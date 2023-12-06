Nagaland launches phase III foot and mouth disease vaccination

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 5: Nagaland’s animal husbandry and veterinary services department, in collaboration with the Nagaland Livestock Development Board (NLDB), commenced the third phase of the national animal disease control programme (NADCP) for foot and mouth disease on Tuesday.

Dr Nsanthung Ezung, director, animal husbandry and veterinary services department, formally launched the vaccination programme.

Launching the programme in Kohima, Ezung urged the farmers and local authorities to support and cooperate with the vaccination efforts.

Highlighting the benefits of the programme, he exhorted the farmers to vaccinate their livestock against foot and mouth disease.

Ezung also directed the department officers and field staff to put in sincere efforts in vaccinating the entire eligible cattle and buffalo population in the state.

Foot and mouth disease, affecting cloven-hoofed animals like cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs, can result in reduced milk yield, decreased growth rate, infertility and trade embargoes. The control strategy involves mass vaccination of susceptible livestock at regular intervals, aiming for gradual disease eradication.

The NADCP for foot and mouth disease and brucellosis aims to control foot and mouth disease by 2025 through vaccination and achieve its eventual eradication by 2030.

The vaccination mission incorporates online registration of animals, utilising the Bharat Pashudhan or National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM) portal. Farmers can register and schedule vaccinations through a toll-free number or communicate with district officials. The data will be accessible through the e-Gopala App/portal.