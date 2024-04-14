24 C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Nagaland Minister Imna Along targets Congress in campaign rally

Kohima, April 14: In a significant campaign rally on April 13 at the Agro Expo in Chumoukedima, Nagaland, Minister Imna Along launched an aggressive criticism against the Congress party, accusing it of favouring propaganda over governance.

Along pointed out historical grievances, alleging that the party had neglected Nagaland’s interests during its long tenure in power. He doubted the party’s credibility to represent Nagaland, citing instances where he claimed the party had not addressed the state’s developmental needs.

He further lambasted the Congress party, asserting that it was not contesting the elections to form a government, but for propaganda purposes.

He stated that the party could not secure 200 seats, let alone the 370 required to form a government. Along emphasised that their fight is not against the Congress party, but for advancing Nagaland’s interests.

