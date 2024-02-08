PRIME MeghaPreneur Expo 2024 begins in Shillong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the PRIME MeghaPreneur Expo 2024 at the Polo Grounds in Shillong.

The MeghaPreneur Expo provides an apt platform to different entrepreneurs of the state to display their varied products. The event has been organized by the Meghalaya government in collaboration with the Startup India. The three-day event will conclude on January 9.

The expo also features ‘ASCEND’,a financial literary bootcamp. ASCEND is the acronym for Accelerating Startup Calibre and Entrepreneurial Drive, where experts from different sectors provide valuable information to the entrepreneurs on varied important subjects.

Entrepreneurs dealing in technology, food and agriculture, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, handloom and handicrafts and many more are participating in this expo, where their different products are being showcased.

“Launched the PRIME MeghaPreneur Expo 2024 in Polo Grounds, Shillong which is a celebration of the entrepreneurial excellence of Meghalaya,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on ‘X’.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said that the PRIME MeghaPreneur Expo will allow the participating entrepreneurs to connect with potential buyers from across the country. He also said that he is glad that entrepreneurs from across the state are getting to learn about new opportunities from experts of different sectors.

“Glad to see the entrepreneurs of Meghalaya showcasing their products in the Expo which is also a chance for them to connect with buyers from the country. As a Govt. we are happy to support the endeavours of our entrepreneurs of the state,” the CM said on ‘X’.

“Dropped in at the financial literacy bootcamp ‘ASCEND’ (Accelerating Startup Calibre & Entrepreneurial Drive) at the MeghaPreneur Expo 2024 organised by @startupindia in collaboration with the Government of Meghalaya. Was nice to see entrepreneurs from the state learning through various sector experts in the bootcamp,” he further said on ‘X’.