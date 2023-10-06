Nagaland Motor Vehicles Department Asked To Strictly Enforce Motor Vehicle Act

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 5: In the backdrop of upsurge in road accidents in the state, Nagaland adviser for transport and technical education Temjenmenba directed the motor vehicles department to strictly enforce all the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act to ensure that vehicles are perfectly fit for road use with all valid documents.

He called upon all the officers of the department to adopt a holistic approach to prevent road accidents in the state.

Speaking at a meeting on road safety, convened by the motor vehicles department, at the transport commissionerate’s conference hall in Kohima, Temjenmenba noted that most of the accident cases are either fatal or critical.

Taking a very serious note of the road accidents in recent times, he impressed upon the officers of the department to put in strengthened efforts and organise awareness programmes to prevent road accidents.

Temjenmenba insisted that drivers must be well-sensitised and said that periodical tests must be conducted to upgrade their skills as accidents lead to loss of precious lives and often incur huge economic losses.

The officers of the department, including the regional and district transport officers and the assistant regional transport officers, attended the meeting.

Transport commissioner Elias T Lotha gave an overview of the department as the lead agency for road safety in the state. He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the department in coordination with the line departments through adoption of a multi-prolonged strategy based on four Es (enforcement, engineering, emergency services and education) on road safety.