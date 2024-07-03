27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

Nagaland police initiatives on new criminal laws

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, July 2: Nagaland Police have taken different initiatives regarding implementation of New Criminal Laws on July 1, 2024.

An official report said on Tuesday that all the units of Nagaland Police were instructed in advance to conduct training of investigation officers, instrumental into implementation of these laws.

- Advertisement -

An effort was made to translate the important portion of all three new criminal laws namely, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyan 2023 (BSA) to sensitize public in their own dialect. The investigation officers (IOs) have been asked to conduct rallies and seminars for creating awareness amongst the general public, the official report also said.

Initiatives such as seminars on new laws were conducted for police personnel at police station level, ward members, students, NGOs and village elders. Pamphlets and documentary materials were distributed. Banners in local dialects were displayed at town areas. It has been ensured to have partnership of all important stakeholders of society, the official report added. (NNN)

Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Undeclared president’s rule in Manipur: MPCC president

The Hills Times -
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement