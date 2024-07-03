Nagaland police initiatives on new criminal laws

KOHIMA, July 2: Nagaland Police have taken different initiatives regarding implementation of New Criminal Laws on July 1, 2024.

An official report said on Tuesday that all the units of Nagaland Police were instructed in advance to conduct training of investigation officers, instrumental into implementation of these laws.

An effort was made to translate the important portion of all three new criminal laws namely, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyan 2023 (BSA) to sensitize public in their own dialect. The investigation officers (IOs) have been asked to conduct rallies and seminars for creating awareness amongst the general public, the official report also said.

Initiatives such as seminars on new laws were conducted for police personnel at police station level, ward members, students, NGOs and village elders. Pamphlets and documentary materials were distributed. Banners in local dialects were displayed at town areas. It has been ensured to have partnership of all important stakeholders of society, the official report added. (NNN)