Nagaland State Pavilion inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: Joint resident commissioner (JRC)

Nagaland house, New Delhi, Wennyei Konyak inaugurated the

Nagaland State Pavilion at Pragati Maidan New Delhi, Hall no-3

recently.

From Nagaland there were 25 Entrepreneurs taking part for

showcasing the best local product of Handloom crafts

Handicraft and wood craft, banana basket crafts, varieties of

local soaps, and various products of Nagaland state.

The 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023, with the

theme “Vocal for Local, Local to Global” has Thirteen (13)

countries participating in the event this year, with nearly 3500,

exhibitors to showcase products at India International Trade

Fair (IITF).

Partner states for the events are Bihar State and Kerala State,

while focus States are Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand,

Maharashtra and Utter Pradesh States.

During the Inauguration the officials present include, Nagaland

State Pavilion director Kikhumthong, Areninla, Asst, Pavilion

Director, Kuolie Mere dy Director and Sr PRO (IPR) Nagaland

House Delhi and Thomas Thailu OSD Planning Nagaland House,

New Delhi.