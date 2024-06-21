29 C
Nagaland to ban below one-liter plastic water bottles

CS called on the departments to spread awareness through intensive media campaigns

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 20: The Nagaland government has decided to completely ban below one-liter plastic water bottles and single-use carry bags irrespective of microns from August 1.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by chief secretary J Alam with administrative heads of departments of various departments to discuss the elimination of single-use plastic and effective plastic waste management in the state at his office conference hall in Kohima on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting, Alam pointed out plastic waste has become a real menace in the state and stressed the need to come up with an effective action plan to deal with it.

Highlighting the issue of Doyang water reservoir which was flooded with plastic waste, he told the departments concerned that the Doyang Mission to clear the reservoir was just an immediate measure. He stressed that one must seriously deliberate on the systemic problem at hand and identify long-term measures to effectively implement plastic waste management.

On the awareness campaign, the chief secretary called on the departments to spread awareness through intensive media campaigns, seminars and workshops on the adverse effects of single-use plastic for general awareness.

He also asked all the departments to properly document their activities through geo-tagging and update the departments’ websites with pictures and videos.

During the meeting, urban development, municipal affairs and rural development departments and the Pollution Control Board shared their views and opinions.

