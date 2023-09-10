Nagaland traders’ body to host 1 st  Northeast traders conclave

HT correspondent
DIMAPUR, Sept 9: The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of
Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) will host the 1 st Northeastern
States Chamber of Commerce and Industry conclave, the first of
its kind in the region, at Niathu Resort at Chumoukedima from
September 18 to 20.
Informing this at a press conference here on Saturday
afternoon, CNCCI chairman Dr Khekugha Muru said all
stakeholders, academics, and diplomats of the northeastern
states who had served in various Southeast Asian countries in
various capacities and who are experts in Act East Policy and
other business-related issues will speak on various issues of
common concern of the region at the conference.
He said the three-day event will include inaugural programme,
business summit and closing ceremony where an action plan
will be chalked out to put into action.
Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio will grace the inaugural
programme as the president of the event.
He said the main issues to be discussed are convergence of
markets of the Northeast to help entrepreneurs and start-ups,
good infrastructure such as modern warehouses to carry out
businesses, exploration of untapped resources and markets,
tourism circuit of the region etc.
Besides, the conclave will also deliberate on the insurgency
issue in the region to push the state governments concerned
and the Centre to find a conducive atmosphere for businesses
to grow.
Muru said though six delegates from each state have been
invited to the conclave the number of participants will not be
limited.
“There is a strong feeling among the business communities in
the northeastern region that we should come together in a
common platform to address our common issues of concern,”
he said.
Muru said the CNCCI initiated the move to hold such a conclave
and that it took years to make it a reality.
“There are many common issues which are to be trashed out
from which we all can benefit and help each other,” he added.