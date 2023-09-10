Nagaland traders’ body to host 1 st  Northeast traders conclave

HT correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 9: The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) will host the 1 st Northeastern

States Chamber of Commerce and Industry conclave, the first of

its kind in the region, at Niathu Resort at Chumoukedima from

September 18 to 20.

Informing this at a press conference here on Saturday

afternoon, CNCCI chairman Dr Khekugha Muru said all

stakeholders, academics, and diplomats of the northeastern

states who had served in various Southeast Asian countries in

various capacities and who are experts in Act East Policy and

other business-related issues will speak on various issues of

common concern of the region at the conference.

He said the three-day event will include inaugural programme,

business summit and closing ceremony where an action plan

will be chalked out to put into action.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio will grace the inaugural

programme as the president of the event.

He said the main issues to be discussed are convergence of

markets of the Northeast to help entrepreneurs and start-ups,

good infrastructure such as modern warehouses to carry out

businesses, exploration of untapped resources and markets,

tourism circuit of the region etc.

Besides, the conclave will also deliberate on the insurgency

issue in the region to push the state governments concerned

and the Centre to find a conducive atmosphere for businesses

to grow.

Muru said though six delegates from each state have been

invited to the conclave the number of participants will not be

limited.

“There is a strong feeling among the business communities in

the northeastern region that we should come together in a

common platform to address our common issues of concern,”

he said.

Muru said the CNCCI initiated the move to hold such a conclave

and that it took years to make it a reality.

“There are many common issues which are to be trashed out

from which we all can benefit and help each other,” he added.