Nagaland truck accident claims duo

DIMAPUR, FEB 17: Two killed in a truck accident in Nagaland, according to police.

The Additional Superintendent of Police & PRO, Mokokchung, informed that on February 15, around 5 am, a truck bearing No ASO1 DD 9179 traveling from Mariani, Assam, to Longkhim, Tuensang in Nagaland met with an accident on Dikhu Road, about one and half kilometre from Tsusapang Sector, Mokokchung. When the police arrived at the scene, two people were found dead.

The deceased have been identified as Yolise Sangtem, 53, son of late Thsapongse and Tsalise Sangtem, 51, son of Tonglise, both from Angangba village under Tuensang district, the police also said.

After all the formalities were completed, the dead bodies were handed over to the respective families.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Police Station – 1 Mokokchung for further investigation. (NNN)