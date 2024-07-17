Nagaland’s role in country’s development important, says Sarbananda Sonowal

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 16: Union minister for shipping, ports and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said Nagaland has a very important role to play in the country’s development.

Addressing the extended state executive meeting of Nagaland BJP here, Sonowal said Nagaland’s traditional products, including handloom and handicrafts, are unique. He added that the coffee produced in the state is one of the best in the world.

Nagaland being one of the most resourceful states in India, it has the potential to be a self-reliant state, he said.

He said with their vast natural wealth, Nagaland and the whole of Northeast is the potential zone for growth and development of the country.

Asking the BJP workers of the state to work on the party’s principle of nation first, he urged them to make BJP’s journey in Nagaland more popular and more acceptable.

He said with improved connectivity and communication facilities, the Northeast has now become a hotspot for tourism activities.

“Earlier, there was no sense of security in the Northeast, but now there is peace in the region for investment,” Sonowal added.

Addressing the meeting, BJP national secretary and party in charge of Nagaland and Meghalaya Anil K Antony said the NE region witnessed unprecedented developments in the last few years.

Under Act East Policy in the last 10 years, the NDA govt had spent almost Rs 6 lakh crore in the region for development, Antony said adding the region is currently growing at a higher rate than the rest of the country, he said.

Nagaland deputy chief minister and BJP Legislature Party leader in the state assembly Y Patton said the welfare of farmers, youth and women should remain in the forefront of “our agenda”.

“By ensuring that every citizen of Nagaland has access to opportunities and resources, we can build a state that is not only self-reliant but also a model for others to follow,” Patton added.

In his presidential address, state BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi highlighted PM Modi’s peace initiatives in Nagaland.

He appealed to the PM and the Government of India for an early, inclusive and honourable solution to the long-standing Naga political issue.

He also called upon everyone to renew their commitment to the collective mission of serving the people and advancing the ideals of the party.