Sarbananda Sonowal urges NE youth to train in maritime skills

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 16: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal urged the youth of the northeast region to train in maritime skills at the Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati to avail employment opportunities in the marine sector.

Sonowal was speaking at a stakeholder’s conference, organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), aimed at harnessing the potential of the region in strengthening its inland water transport at Chumoukedima recently.

He stressed that the youth of the region need skills in the maritime industry for employment in the sector.

“The maritime industry is the most resourceful sector where we need more skilled youth,” he said.

Saying that waterways are the most economical, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation, Sonowal said the Centre has accorded top priority to the inland waterways in the country as the viable alternative to develop an efficient and effective mode of transportation in the country.

“We remain firmly committed and on track to provide impetus for the development of waterways of the region,” Sonowal said.

Highlighting various initiatives taken by his ministry for development of waterways in the northeast, he noted that the region is the “most potential zone” for economic growth of the country.

He called upon all the stakeholders present at the conference like transporters, EXIM traders, business interests and vessel owners to utilise the opportunity provided by the revamped waterways of the region.

Sonowal announced that Tizu-Zunki river (National Waterways 101) in Nagaland would be harnessed to enable cargo and passenger transport for economic development of the state.

He also said Doyang river lake in Wokha district needed special attention. The lake would be developed with community jetties and Ro Pax ferries to boost tourism potential, he added.

In his address, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the waterways is a new venture in the state.

“We all have to fully participate in the development of waterways in the state for economic growth,” he said.

Calling upon the youth of the state to get trained in the maritime sector, Rio said: “When you are skilled, you get better jobs.”