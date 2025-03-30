21.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 30, 2025
type here...

Nagaland’s youngest district ‘land of fortunes’: Guv Ganesan

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 29: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan visited Meluri district, the youngest district of the state, on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Meluri was officially inaugurated as the 17th district of Nagaland by chief minister Neiphiu Rio on February 21 this year.

Related Posts:

“Meluri may be the youngest district of our state, but it holds immense promise for a bright future,” Ganesan said while addressing the people of the new district.

He described the district as the ‘land of fortunes’, highlighting its rich mineral resources, biodiversity, tourism potential, and scenic beauty.

Ganesan said the proposed inland waterway linking Myanmar’s Chindwin river to Tizu river in Meluri is a key development project.

- Advertisement -

According to him, this initiative is expected to serve as a strategic trade link with Southeast Asia, positioning Meluri as an international trade hub.

He added that the International Trade Centre at Avangkhu would further strengthen the district’s role as Nagaland’s gateway to ASEAN nations.

Ganesan also underscored the state government’s commitment to enhancing road and transport infrastructure, particularly the connectivity between Meluri, the state capital and Avangkhu, which borders Myanmar.

These advancements, he stated, will pave the way for economic growth and better access to essential services.

- Advertisement -

However, Ganesan stressed that infrastructure alone cannot drive progress.

“It is the people, their unity, and their collective spirit that turn vision into reality,” he stressed.

He also appealed for peace and cooperation, urging the people of Meluri to embrace unity and dialogue.

“The government heard your call for a separate district and answered it. Now, I appeal to you to heed the government’s call for peace, cooperation, and unwavering dedication to development,” he added.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Inter school speech competition

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April