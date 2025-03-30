Nagaland’s youngest district ‘land of fortunes’: Guv Ganesan

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 29: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan visited Meluri district, the youngest district of the state, on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Meluri was officially inaugurated as the 17th district of Nagaland by chief minister Neiphiu Rio on February 21 this year.

“Meluri may be the youngest district of our state, but it holds immense promise for a bright future,” Ganesan said while addressing the people of the new district.

He described the district as the ‘land of fortunes’, highlighting its rich mineral resources, biodiversity, tourism potential, and scenic beauty.

Ganesan said the proposed inland waterway linking Myanmar’s Chindwin river to Tizu river in Meluri is a key development project.

- Advertisement -

According to him, this initiative is expected to serve as a strategic trade link with Southeast Asia, positioning Meluri as an international trade hub.

He added that the International Trade Centre at Avangkhu would further strengthen the district’s role as Nagaland’s gateway to ASEAN nations.

Ganesan also underscored the state government’s commitment to enhancing road and transport infrastructure, particularly the connectivity between Meluri, the state capital and Avangkhu, which borders Myanmar.

These advancements, he stated, will pave the way for economic growth and better access to essential services.

- Advertisement -

However, Ganesan stressed that infrastructure alone cannot drive progress.

“It is the people, their unity, and their collective spirit that turn vision into reality,” he stressed.

He also appealed for peace and cooperation, urging the people of Meluri to embrace unity and dialogue.

“The government heard your call for a separate district and answered it. Now, I appeal to you to heed the government’s call for peace, cooperation, and unwavering dedication to development,” he added.