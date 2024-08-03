Narcotics worth Rs 52.88 Crores seized in 2023-24

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 2: The Assam Rifles has reported a significant haul of contraband substances, including cannabis and heroin, valued at approximately Rs 52.88 crores.

This substantial seizure occurred across the states of Tripura, Assam, and Manipur during the fiscal year 2023-24.

A senior official from Assam Rifles revealed that these operations were conducted in close collaboration with state agencies, leading to the successful confiscation of illegal substances.

The haul included approximately 6244.72 kg of cannabis and heroin worth Rs 30.29 crores from Tripura, 1026.80 kg worth Rs 18.49 crores from Assam, and 487.087 grams valued at Rs 4.10 crores from Manipur.

The official noted that this year’s seizures were nearly double compared to the previous year, attributing the increase to improved coordination with other security forces.

In addition to these seizures, the Assam Rifles carried out significant operations to eradicate cannabis cultivation in these regions, destroying plants worth several crores of rupees.

These efforts are in line with the chief minister’s initiative to make Tripura “Nasha Mukt” (drug-free).

Furthermore, the Assam Rifles conducted 55 awareness lectures on drug abuse, reaching around 1200 people in various locations.

These sessions aimed to educate the public about the social, mental, physical, and psychological consequences of drug abuse.

The lectures covered various topics, including the effects of drug abuse on individuals and communities, prevention and intervention strategies, available treatment options, and resources for recovery.

The senior official emphasised that these educational initiatives are part of the Assam Rifles’ ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse and promote community well-being.