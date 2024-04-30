24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
type here...

NCERT textbook attributes Manipur sport as that of Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, April 29: Days after the NCERT allegedly attributed a popular Manipuri game as that of Mizoram in one of its textbooks, a BJP legislator termed it as “a gross error” and demanded that the council corrects it immediately.

Taking to X, Manipur BJP MLA RK Imo Singh said, “Mukna-Kangjei is a traditional sport of Manipur, a variant of hockey and involves wrestling too, thus known as Wrestling-Hockey. NCERT has made a gross error by publishing the association of this traditional sport with Mizoram. It is purely a traditional sport of the State of Manipur. NCERT needs to rectify this mistake immediately.”

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the Education (Schools) Department Physical Education Teachers’ Association emphasised the importance of accuracy in educational materials, especially regarding cultural heritage and indigenous games, and urged the authorities to issue a statement and correct the error swiftly.

“Learning Through Traditional Games, an 88-page textbook published under National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) attempts to identify and describe indigenous game of different states. On page 24, in the heading, the Manipur game of Mukna Kangjei is given under Mizoram”, the association said.

Meanwhile, officials told PTI that they had “taken note of the issue and are looking into it.”

“It seems a genuine typing error as the contents of the chapter attributes the sport to Manipur and its history”, an official said. (PTI)

10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MPCC chief writes to ECI for security arrangements in polling stations

The Hills Times -
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better? 7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth