Guwahati
Friday, September 1, 2023
New Meghalaya Assembly building construction cost escalates to Rs 200 cr

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Aug 30: The cost for constructing a new building of
the Meghalaya Assembly building increased to Rs 200 crore
with a High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Wednesday
approving an escalated expenditure of Rs 60 crore for the
purpose, speaker Thomas A Sangma said.
Addressing reporters, Sangma justified the escalation of price
citing technical issues and increase in floor area.
“The floor area has become bigger. The cost escalated is due to
expansion of structural area and not due to the time required
for completing the project,” he said.
The building is being constructed at New Shillong township
near here.
The project was delayed after the dome of the new assembly
building collapsed in May last year.

The Speaker said the project is progressing but there are some
technical issues, which are unavoidable.
However, the clearing of the debris (caused by the dome
collapse) and the approval of the new dome design have been
completed, he said.
“We are hopeful that the construction of the building will be
completed within a year,” the speaker said.
He said the construction of the new dome has already begun.
“The dome is slightly modified but is lighter that the previous
one, which weighed around 3,000 metric tonnes,” he added.
(PTI)

