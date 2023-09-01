New Meghalaya Assembly building construction cost escalates to Rs 200 cr

SHILLONG, Aug 30: The cost for constructing a new building of

the Meghalaya Assembly building increased to Rs 200 crore

with a High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Wednesday

approving an escalated expenditure of Rs 60 crore for the

purpose, speaker Thomas A Sangma said.

Addressing reporters, Sangma justified the escalation of price

citing technical issues and increase in floor area.

“The floor area has become bigger. The cost escalated is due to

expansion of structural area and not due to the time required

for completing the project,” he said.

The building is being constructed at New Shillong township

near here.

The project was delayed after the dome of the new assembly

building collapsed in May last year.

The Speaker said the project is progressing but there are some

technical issues, which are unavoidable.

However, the clearing of the debris (caused by the dome

collapse) and the approval of the new dome design have been

completed, he said.

“We are hopeful that the construction of the building will be

completed within a year,” the speaker said.

He said the construction of the new dome has already begun.

“The dome is slightly modified but is lighter that the previous

one, which weighed around 3,000 metric tonnes,” he added.

(PTI)