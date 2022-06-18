NFR Executing Various State Capitals & International Connectivity Projects

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: Expansion of Rail connectivity in Northeast has been the topmost priority of the present Central government. Acting on the agenda, Northeast Frontier Railway has undertaken various state capitals and international connectivity new line projects under its jurisdiction. These new lines will provide basic infrastructure support for industrial development having large socio-economic ramification. It will provide a direct broad-gauge route to the state capitals which may boost the economic development of the regions.

There are various new lines and doubling projects which are currently under implementation. Jiribam-Imphal new line project in Manipur is of 110.63 km in length and till now 56.1 km has been commissioned. The remaining 54.53 km is targeted to be commissioned by December, 2023. Dimapur-Kohima new line project in Nagaland is of 82.5 km in length and till now 16.5 km has been commissioned. Remaining 66 km is targeted to be commissioned by March, 2026. Tetelia-Byrnihat new line project in Meghalaya is of 21.5 km in length and till now 10.15 km has been commissioned. Remaining 11.35 km is targeted to be commissioned by March, 2024. Further, Sivok-Rangpo (44.96 km) new line project in Sikkim, Bairabi-Sairang (51.38 km) new line project in Mizoram and Araria-Galgalia (110.75 km) new line project in Bihar are targeted to be commissioned by December, 2023. Murkongselek-Pasighat (26.15 km) new line project in Arunachal Pradesh is targeted to be commissioned by March, 2025. Moreover, doubling of New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya via Goalpara is of 176.2 km in length and till now 45.63 km has been commissioned. Remaining 130.57 km is targeted to be commissioned by February, 2023. Doubling of New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangia which is of 142.97 km in length is targeted to be commissioned by February, 2023.

In addition, there are various international rail connectivity projects under the jurisdiction of NF Railway. Agartala-Akhaura new line connecting Agartala with Bangladesh which is of 12.03 km in length and is targeted to be commissioned by December, 2022. Jogbani-Biratnagar (18.6 km) new line connecting Jogbani in Bihar with Nepal and Mahisasan-Zero Point (2.7 km) connecting Assam with Bangladesh is also targeted to be commissioned by March, 2023. Balurghat-Hili (29 km) new line connecting West Bengal with Bangladesh is targeted to be commissioned by March, 2024.

Apart from these, final location survey for a new line has also been sanctioned from Lanka to Chandranathpur. This line will act as an alternative to the Lumding- Badarpur hill section & also act as a double line. Further, surveys for doubling in Tripura & South Assam are also being planned for execution in future. Also, a new cross border link between Kokrajhar (in Assam) & Gelephu (in Bhutan) has been sanctioned for preliminary survey.

These projects will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of the respective areas, help grow small scale industries in the area and boost tourism. NFR is committed to contribute relentlessly in the pursuit of enhancing railway infrastructure and connectivity in the Northeast.