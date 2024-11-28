23 C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
NHPC team to visit Tripura for Dombur hydroelectric plant revival

AGARTALA, Nov 27: An expert team of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is set to visit Tripura to undertake a study for renovation and modernisation of the state’s lone hydroelectric project in Gomati district, an official said on Tuesday.

The Dumbur hydroelectric plant, which used to generate around 5 MW of power, was closed after a devastating flood hit the facility in September.

“We have requested the NHPC to send an expert team to push the renovation and modernisation of Dumbur hydroelectric project. It is expected the NHPC team will arrive soon to do the job,” managing director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL), Biswajit Bose, told PTI.

He said the recent flood has caused extensive damage to the facilities at Dumbur hydroelectric project prompting the TSECL to shut it down.

“For undertaking a renovation and modernisation plan, the NHPC will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the hydroelectric project. They will also carry out power potential study of the facility,” the official said.

Bose said Dumbur hydroelectric plant is important keeping in mind the low production cost compared to the gas-based power plants.

“While per unit cost stands at Rs 3.86 at Dumbur hydroelectric project, it comes around Rs.5.90 per unit produced in any gas-based power project in the northeastern state,” he said. (PTI)

