14 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
type here...

NHPC conducts study of Dumbur hydroelectric plant in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Dec 30: A six-member team of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd carried out a study for the revival of Dumbur hydroelectric project in Tripura’s Gomati district, an official said on Monday.

The northeastern state’s lone hydroelectric project commissioned in 1984 suffered serious damage due to the unprecedented flood in September this year.

- Advertisement -

“As part of the revival plan, a six-member expert team of NHPCL visited the Dumbur hydroelectric project recently. During the three-day visit, the team carried out a study on the pros and cons of the state’s lone hydroelectric project”, managing director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL), Bishwajit Bose told PTI.

Related Posts:

He said TSECL has engaged NHPCL as consultant for the now-defunct hydroelectric plant for its revival.

“We are waiting for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) from the NHPC on the revival plan of the hydroelectric project. Once the DPR is received, the government will take the final decision on how to revive the power plant with increased power generation capacity”, he said.

Bose said the Dumbur hydroelectric plant is important, as it will ensure the state’s Renewable Power Obligation (RPO) if the facility is developed to produce 15 MW power on a daily basis. Besides, the hydroelectric project is economically viable because of low production cost compared to gas-based power plants. He said the per unit cost of electricity stands at Rs 3.86 at Dumbur hydroelectric project while it is around Rs 5.90 per unit in any gas-based power project in the northeastern state. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

31 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam