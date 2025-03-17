Arunachal: Locals urge highway department to restore damaged bridge and NH-415

ITANAGAR, March 16: The local residents of the capital complex and commuters of NH-415 from Hollongi to Itanagar have urged upon the Highway authority to immediately take up the reprising and maintenance and restoration of the damaged portion.

The locals allege that due to flash flood, landslide and earth cutting, several parts of road have been damaged, but it has been observed that the restoration is being done at a snail speed.

“There are several parts on the stretch between Itanagar to Hollongi where road construction has not been done properly and every year there are damages caused due to rain and other various reasons,” the local said.

There are several bridges in between Itanagar and Hollongi which have been either washed away or damaged and even the one located near the Airport tri-junction has been totally submerged and the small river is flowing over the bridge.

However, no one has come up for even restoration work, as a result of which the traffic between Airport and Hollongi check gate made on one way and four lane, is not properly functioning.

Just near the said bridge a portion of the road has been completely damaged and needs immediate restoration but no restoration work has been initiated so far and time is passing day to week and to months.

The local allege that the officers from PWD, and Highway had inspected the bridge on several occasions during the last four years but no proper action has been initiated and in the present day the stretch of around 200 mtrs are not being used for traffic movement and remain closed.

As per information, the inspection team from Uttrakhand and NHIDCL has also carried out inspection twice but the problem remains the same, the locals observed.

The local and commuters further alleged that the actual monsoon is yet to arrive but presently in the month of March several potholes has begun to show up at many locations of the national Highway-415.

“If the highway authority did not wake from the deep slumber then this year also we have to face the ire of the bad road of NH-415 like every year in Itanagar. It is high time that the Highway authority especially the NHIDCL need to carry out proper inspection and take initiatives for proper restoration of the damage caused due to rain, flash floods and landslide or else we may find bad to worse road which have been experienced by the people of the Naharlagun township due to under construction of the NH-415 Package-B and everyone are asking for it and even the Chief Minister has been saying in media time and again,” they said.