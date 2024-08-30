32 C
Northeast Railway Stations to Get a Major Facelift

Railway stations across Northeast India are set for a significant upgrade, enhancing infrastructure and passenger amenities to boost regional connectivity.

HT Digital

August 30, Friday: Railway stations across Northeast India are slated for a major facelift, with plans to enhance infrastructure and passenger amenities. The initiative aims to modernize key stations in the region, providing better facilities such as improved waiting areas, advanced ticketing systems, upgraded platforms, and enhanced accessibility features for differently-abled passengers.

This effort is part of a larger strategy to boost regional connectivity and promote tourism, ensuring that the railway network in the Northeast meets contemporary standards. The planned upgrades reflect a commitment to enhancing travel experiences and supporting economic growth in the region.

