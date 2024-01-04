Noted educationist K. Paochunbou Niumai passes away in Imphal

IMPHAL, JAN 3: Noted educationist and doctor, K. Paochunbou Niumai was laid to rest in Imphal on Wednesday. He had passed away on Tuesday.

He resided with his family in Chingmeirong East in Imphal.

Niumai, who hailed from the Liangmai Naga tribe, was born in Konphung village of Tamenglong district in 1948. He is survived by his wife, two sons, six daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Paochunbou was a votary of giving importance to education and healthcare. He founded a number of education institutions and worked hard to uplift the standard of education and healthcare facilities in rural areas, especially in Tamei sub-division.

He was also a philanthropist, who established or helped found non-governmental organizations to support and help people who are downtrodden.

Paochunbou was a prolific author and his research focused on medicinal plants, tribal history, and innovative healthcare. His extensive publications, spanning medicinal guides to tribal history, reflect his commitment to holistic healthcare and community development.

He was also the chairman of the Manipur chapter of the Peace Coalition of Northeast India (PCNI). He was also an expert member of the advisory committee, of the Composite Regional Centre at Guwahati during 2002-2007. He also served as vice president of Manipur Voluntary Health Association (MVHA) and president of All Manipur NGOs Forum, Imphal (AMNF). He was also advisor of the All Manipur NGO Partners’ Consortium on HIV/AIDS.

Paochunbou was a member of the State Biodiversity Conservative Board of the Manipur forest department. He founded the Oriental Rural Development Organisation (ORDO). Paochunbou was also nominated as a member of the State Medicinal Plants Board. (NNN)