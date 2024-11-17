One human trafficker held in Tripura

HT Correspondent
AGARTALA, Nov 16: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a suspected human trafficker from the Belabar area of Agartala city, near the Indo-Bangladesh border, on Friday. Speaking on the issue, GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das said that the arrest followed an ongoing investigation into a human trafficking case, which led them to identify the suspect, Raju Mia. “We arrested Raju Mia from the Belabar area in a joint operation conducted by the Tripura Police, BSF, and the GRP. He has been apprehended for his involvement in facilitating illegal crossings of the India-Bangladesh border. During the preliminary interrogation, he disclosed the names of other individuals involved in the trafficking network. The accused has been produced before the court,” he stated.