Only BJP speaks against money culture in elections: Khandu

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema

Khandu claimed that the BJP is the only party that boldly

speaks against money culture in elections.

Attending a massive meeting of the BJP at Seppa, the

headquarters of East Kameng district, along with Union earth

science minister Kiren Rijiju and MLAs of the district, Khandu

on Monday called upon the party workers to fight money

culture in elections.

Hailing BJP as the only party that can deliver, Khandu said

that BJP is the cleanest amongst all political parties, a party

communique said here.

“BJP is the only party that can boldly speak against money

culture in elections. I urge you all to campaign for a fair

election that is based on performance and not on which

candidate can pay how much in cash or kind,” he said.

“A leader who buys votes will never deliver. Let us unite in

the fight against this malpractice to uphold the sanctity of

democracy and thwart corruption”, he added.

The chief minister urged party workers to create awareness

of the various welfare schemes and projects of both the

central and state governments so that the last person in the

remotest village can know what the BJP government is doing

for him.

Khandu laid the foundation stone for the BJP district office to

be constructed at Wessang.

He also laid the foundation stones of an outdoor sports

stadium at Seppa and one RCC bridge over Kameng river to

connect Seppa town with New Seppa. (PTI)