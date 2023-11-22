Only BJP speaks against money culture in elections: Khandu

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema
Khandu claimed that the BJP is the only party that boldly
speaks against money culture in elections.
Attending a massive meeting of the BJP at Seppa, the
headquarters of East Kameng district, along with Union earth
science minister Kiren Rijiju and MLAs of the district, Khandu
on Monday called upon the party workers to fight money
culture in elections.
Hailing BJP as the only party that can deliver, Khandu said
that BJP is the cleanest amongst all political parties, a party
communique said here.
“BJP is the only party that can boldly speak against money
culture in elections. I urge you all to campaign for a fair
election that is based on performance and not on which
candidate can pay how much in cash or kind,” he said.
“A leader who buys votes will never deliver. Let us unite in
the fight against this malpractice to uphold the sanctity of
democracy and thwart corruption”, he added.
The chief minister urged party workers to create awareness
of the various welfare schemes and projects of both the
central and state governments so that the last person in the
remotest village can know what the BJP government is doing
for him.
Khandu laid the foundation stone for the BJP district office to
be constructed at Wessang.
He also laid the foundation stones of an outdoor sports
stadium at Seppa and one RCC bridge over Kameng river to
connect Seppa town with New Seppa. (PTI)