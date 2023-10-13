Parties urge EC to reschedule counting for Mizoram polls

AIZAWL, Oct 12: All the main political parties in Christian-
majority Mizoram, including the BJP, Congress and the ruling
MNF, have written to the Election Commission, urging it to
change the date for the counting of votes of the assembly
elections as it is scheduled on December 3, a Sunday.
The other parties that have written to the EC are the Zoram
People’s Movement and the People’s Conference. The
conglomerate of major churches in the state, Mizoram
Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), has also sent a letter
to the EC, urging it to change the date of counting.
The EC had on Monday announced the election schedule for
five states — Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,
Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Polling for the 40-member
Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on
November 7 and counting of votes for all the five states is
scheduled on December 3.
In its letter addressed to chief election commissioner Rajiv
Kumar, the MKHC said that Sundays are sacred for Christians
and worship services are held in all towns and villages on that
day.
It urged that the date for the counting of votes be shifted.
The BJP also wrote to the EC, urging it to postpone the date
of counting as Sunday is a sacred day for Christians, and the
entire day is devoted to church services throughout the state.
The ruling MNF wrote to the EC, urging it to reschedule the
date of counting to December 4, which is Monday.
State Congress president Lalsawta said in his letter to the EC
that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram and no
official programmes or businesses are held here on that day.
Urging the EC to respect the sentiments of the Mizo people,
he urged it to reschedule the counting of votes to any day
between Monday and Friday.
Christians are around 87 per cent of the population of
Mizoram, according to the 2011 Census. (PTI)