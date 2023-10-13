Parties urge EC to reschedule counting for Mizoram polls

AIZAWL, Oct 12: All the main political parties in Christian-

majority Mizoram, including the BJP, Congress and the ruling

MNF, have written to the Election Commission, urging it to

change the date for the counting of votes of the assembly

elections as it is scheduled on December 3, a Sunday.

The other parties that have written to the EC are the Zoram

People’s Movement and the People’s Conference. The

conglomerate of major churches in the state, Mizoram

Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), has also sent a letter

to the EC, urging it to change the date of counting.

The EC had on Monday announced the election schedule for

five states — Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,

Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Polling for the 40-member

Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on

November 7 and counting of votes for all the five states is

scheduled on December 3.

In its letter addressed to chief election commissioner Rajiv

Kumar, the MKHC said that Sundays are sacred for Christians

and worship services are held in all towns and villages on that

day.

It urged that the date for the counting of votes be shifted.

The BJP also wrote to the EC, urging it to postpone the date

of counting as Sunday is a sacred day for Christians, and the

entire day is devoted to church services throughout the state.

The ruling MNF wrote to the EC, urging it to reschedule the

date of counting to December 4, which is Monday.

State Congress president Lalsawta said in his letter to the EC

that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram and no

official programmes or businesses are held here on that day.

Urging the EC to respect the sentiments of the Mizo people,

he urged it to reschedule the counting of votes to any day

between Monday and Friday.

Christians are around 87 per cent of the population of

Mizoram, according to the 2011 Census. (PTI)