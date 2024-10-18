24 C
PM Modi sees NE as “Growth Engine” of Modern India: MoS Pabitra Margherita

Margherita highlights PM Modi’s focus on the Northeast during his Tripura visit

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 17:  Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, emphasized on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi views the Northeastern region, particularly Tripura, as a crucial “Growth Engine” driving India’s development. 

Minister Margherita arrived in Tripura on Wednesday to assess the progress of various central government initiatives. As part of his visit, he traveled to Khowai District, where he conducted a review meeting with District Magistrate Chandni Chandran.

Addressing the media, the Minister stated that, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, it is now a mandatory policy for Union Ministers to regularly visit Northeastern states. 

“Previously, the Northeastern states were often considered marginal or peripheral. However, PM Modi has shifted the focus, placing the Northeast, including Tripura, at the forefront of India’s progress. My visit and this review are aimed at evaluating how rural areas are benefiting from government schemes and how both the state and central governments are working together to uplift society and the region as a whole. As a representative of the central government, I am here in Tripura to personally assess Khowai District today,” Margherita said.

During his visit, the Minister interacted with officials from various departments to evaluate the implementation of key programs related to healthcare, infrastructure, and education. “I have reviewed the progress made and will report my findings to the central government,” he added.

Margherita highlighted that under PM Modi’s governance, visits by Union Ministers to the Northeastern region have become more frequent, contrasting with the previous government where such visits were rare. “Now, Ministers are actively engaged in monitoring and contributing to the development of every region. PM Modi himself has visited the Northeast multiple times, which reflects his deep respect and commitment to the region. He considers the Northeast as a vital force behind India’s growth and refers to it as ‘Ashtalakshmi,’ symbolizing prosperity,” he remarked.

The Minister also met with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during his visit and noted that development efforts are moving forward smoothly.

