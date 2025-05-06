Pabitra Margherita Highlights Mizoram’s Growth Potential and Central Support Initiatives

Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Monday underscored Mizoram’s vast potential for growth across various sectors. Addressing a press conference, the minister expressed optimism that the northeastern state is poised for significant development with the support of central government schemes, particularly the ambitious Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative. This national vision aims to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047, emphasizing inclusive and region-specific progress.

Margherita credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rapid advancements India has achieved in recent years, remarking that the development seen today far surpasses that of the past six decades. He noted that peace and stability have steadily returned to the Northeast, paving the way for economic growth and successful implementation of developmental projects.

Highlighting the role of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Margherita said the body is instrumental in driving developmental initiatives in the region. He further pointed out that Union ministers are now visiting northeastern states every fortnight to monitor and evaluate the progress of these initiatives, ensuring they are effectively carried out.

On infrastructure, Margherita announced that Mizoram will soon be connected by railway, a much-anticipated development expected to enhance regional connectivity and stimulate the local economy. He added that efforts are also underway to improve air travel and develop modern transportation systems, integrating Mizoram more closely into the national development network.

Earlier in the day, during a state-level workshop on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, the minister emphasized the importance of the recent legislative changes. He described the amendment as a step towards rectifying long-standing systemic issues and promoting social justice, transparency, and inclusive growth. The amendment aims to ensure fair and accountable management of Waqf properties for the benefit of the general public.

Margherita noted that the bill underwent a thorough review by a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee, which engaged with 282 stakeholders—including civil society organizations, political leaders, and religious groups—and considered over 7,700 petitions. This process, he said, ensured that the amendment was shaped through a democratic and inclusive approach.

Minister Margherita’s visit and statements reflect the central government’s sustained focus on the Northeast as a region of strategic importance and developmental priority, with Mizoram set to benefit substantially in the coming years.