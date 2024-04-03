22 C
Police rescue man kidnapped from Wage’Asi Village in Meghalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 2: The North Garo Hills police rescued a 26-year-old man from Wage’Asi A’brong Village, who had been reportedly allegedly kidnapped by a gang of over 8 miscreants.

According to sources, the victim named Leeku G Momin was kidnapped on March 31 at around 12:30 am from a bachelor’s dormitory at Wage’Asi A’brong village in the North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Upon receiving information, the superintendent of police, Bruno A Sangma launched an immediate rescue operation.

The police team comprising of Wage’Asi/Dainadubi along with 120 Battalion of CRPF, Mendipathar led by deputy SP (HQ) recovered the victim from A’brong jungle at about 1 pm. The victim was found beaten black and blue and was kept tied behind his back by his captors.

The rescued person was then rushed to a nearby hospital for medical examination.

As per the statement given by the victim, the identity of the kidnappers could not be known as their faces were covered.

The police informed that a case has been registered at the Kharkutta Police Station for further investigation to nab the members of the gang.

 

 

