Power outages likely as theft cripples Likimro Hydroelectric Project

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 21: Parts of Nagaland may face power disruptions following the collapse of a transmission tower near Kiphire district.

According to the Power Department, the incident occurred at the 66kV Kiphire-Likimro Transmission Line, a crucial link for the Likimro Hydroelectric Project (HEP).

The collapse reportedly took place owing to an alleged theft of tower parts.

The executive engineer of the Transmission Division stated the department is working to rectify the situation and urged the public to refrain from such actions.

The police have been approached to investigate the incident.

The 66kV Kiphire-Likimro Transmission Line collapes near Pungro town in the Kiphire district.

The transmission line is a vital transmission line for the Likimro HEP.

