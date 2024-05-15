Preparation commences for Naga Plebiscite Day

DIMAPUR, May 14: Preparations are in full swing at various venues by various organisations to commemorate Naga Plebiscite Day on May 16.

Naga National Council (NNC), Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), NSCN-IM are among the prominent organisations preparing to commemorate the day.

FNR organised Naga Plebiscite Day will be held at NBCC Convention Centre in Kohima. FNR has invited several Naga organisations and prominent leaders to participate in the programme.

Meanwhile, NSCN-IM said it will organise the mega event at ‘General Headquarters Church of Naga Army, Hebron Camp off Dimapur. According to the NSCN-IM programme, the event has been christened as “Commemoration of Naga Plebiscite 1951”.

Naga Army chief, Gen. Ningkhan Shimray will give the welcome address on the occasion, while presidential speech will be delivered by NSCN-IM vice chairman Tongmeth Wangnao.

Deputy ato kilonser (deputy prime minister) Gen. VS Atem, secretary general of Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR) Neingulo Krome, general secretary of Naga Hoho (NH) Atoho Kiho, president of Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) Medovi Rhi, vice president of Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) Apeuna Iheilung, convenor of Gobal Naga Forum (GNF) Chuba Ozukum, president of United Naga Council (UNC) Ng Lorho, president of Tirap Changlang Longding People’s Front (Arunachal Pradesh) Ngungtim Changmi, president of ENPO Tsapiliu Sangtam and representative of Naga People’s Organisation (Myanmar) Michael Kyarlynn will also deliver speeches on the occasion at Camp Hebron.

NSCN-IM has reiterated that ‘Naga Plebiscite Day’ will be commemorated on May 16, and that “the political significance of Naga Plebiscite Day of May 16, 1951, had been bolstered by the Amsterdam Joint Communiqué of July 11, 2002, regarding recognition of the unique history and situation of the Naga people and Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015 demonstrating that Nagalim was never a part of the Indian Union or Myanmar either by consent or conquest”.

Secondly, the NSCN-IM said the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, was signed based on the principle of sovereignty. “Since sovereignty constitutes the identity of a nation, the sovereign Nagalim national flag and the sovereign Nagalim national constitution are duly recognized and acknowledged in the letter and spirit of Framework Agreement,” it added.

NSCN-IM also said that it is “our bounden duty” towards our Naga nation to be steadfast in “our commitment” and uphold the sanctity of the Naga national principle.