President, HM, other leaders greet people of Mizoram on statehood day

AIZAWL, Feb 20: President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders on Thursday greeted the people of Mizoram on the occasion of statehood day.

Mizoram turned 38 years on Thursday after it became the 23rd state of India in August 1986 following the signing of Mizoram peace accord between the Centre and Mizo National Front (MNF), the erstwhile underground headed by late Laldenga, on June 30, 1986.

Conveying her greetings to the people, Murmu said that blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh represent India at its best..

She wished that the people of both the states would script new chapters of progress and excellence.

“Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day. Blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both states represent India at its best. I am sure that the people of both the states will preserve their extraordinary natural heritage and cultural traditions. I wish the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram script new chapters of progress and excellence,” the President said in a post on X.

Greeting the people of Mizoram, Union Home Minister Shah said that the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud and he prayed for the continued growth of the state.

“Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Mizoram on statehood day. Blessed with a rich heritage the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud. I prayed for the continued growth of the state,” Shah said in a post on his official X handle.

Several other leaders, including Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health minister JP Nadda, DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minority Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju and neighbouring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also greeted the people of Mizoram on statehood day.

Meanwhile, mass prayer is being held at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl, to mark the statehood day.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma will address the event.

Mizoram’s first statehood day was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on February 20, 1987 as a result of the 1986 peace accord, which ended 20 years-long insurgency in the northeastern state.

Subsequently, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on August 14, 1986 after the President gave his assent to a bill to make Mizoram (then union territory) a full-fledged state. (PTI)