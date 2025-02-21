15 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 21, 2025
type here...

President, HM, other leaders greet people of Mizoram on statehood day

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Feb 20: President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders on Thursday greeted the people of Mizoram on the occasion of statehood day.

Mizoram turned 38 years on Thursday after it became the 23rd state of India in August 1986 following the signing of Mizoram peace accord between the Centre and Mizo National Front (MNF), the erstwhile underground headed by late Laldenga, on June 30, 1986.

- Advertisement -

Conveying her greetings to the people, Murmu said that blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh represent India at its best..

Related Posts:

She wished that the people of both the states would script new chapters of progress and excellence.

“Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day. Blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both states represent India at its best. I am sure that the people of both the states will preserve their extraordinary natural heritage and cultural traditions. I wish the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram script new chapters of progress and excellence,” the President said in a post on X.

Greeting the people of Mizoram, Union Home Minister Shah said that the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud and he prayed for the continued growth of the state.

- Advertisement -

“Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Mizoram on statehood day. Blessed with a rich heritage the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud. I prayed for the continued growth of the state,” Shah said in a post on his official X handle.

Several other leaders, including Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health minister JP Nadda, DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minority Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju and neighbouring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also greeted the people of Mizoram on statehood day.

Meanwhile, mass prayer is being held at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl, to mark the statehood day.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma will address the event.

- Advertisement -

Mizoram’s first statehood day was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on February 20, 1987 as a result of the 1986 peace accord, which ended 20 years-long insurgency in the northeastern state.

Subsequently, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on August 14, 1986 after the President gave his assent to a bill to make Mizoram (then union territory) a full-fledged state. (PTI)

Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘The White Lotus’ star Jason Isaacs on his transformative India trip:...

The Hills Times -
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad