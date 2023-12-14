15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Project Sewak organises lecture on Int'l year of millets

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Commemorating the International Year of Millets –  2023 a lecture was organised at Headquarters Chief Engineer, Project Sewak, in collaboration with BROWWA Committee, Project Sewak.

The lecture was conducted by Capt Dikshant Kumar, Medical Officer, 15 BRTF.

The event was attended by the BROWWA president, Lady wives and over 50 families of Project Sewak.

The speaker, besides emparting information on benefits of including Millets in regular diet, also, shared some recipes. The highlight of the lecture was a brief about the life of Smt Lahri Bai, the Millets Lady of India.

