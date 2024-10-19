24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 19, 2024
type here...

Promote literary activities in every educational institution: Arunachal Governor

Students from schools to universities should be motivated and invited to participate in the festival

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Oct 18: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) on Friday emphasised the need to promote and organise literary activities in every educational institution as part of a mass movement, alongside state-level programmes.

Parnaik made these remarks during a meeting with state minister of information and public relations Nyato Dukam at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

- Advertisement -

They discussed the upcoming Arunachal Literature Festival, an annual event organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The governor said students from schools to universities should be motivated and invited to participate in the festival. He also suggested inviting distinguished intellectuals from the literary world to share their experiences, writings, and aspirations.

Additionally, Parnaik and Dukam reviewed initiatives related to skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovative opportunities in industries, textiles, and handicrafts.

The governor urged the minister, who oversees these sectors, to explore new avenues for industrial development while prioritising the enhancement of traditional textiles and handicrafts.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted that a skilled youth population and an entrepreneurial spirit can significantly contribute to the state’s role in the nation’s economic growth, cultural diversity, and national unity.

Parnaik stressed that human resource development, skill enhancement, capacity building, and the integration of modern technology are crucial for India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047. He added that a commitment to the ‘nation first’ spirit from every citizen can help create a Viksit Bharat. (PTI)

10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram Power minister alleges his convoy stopped by Assam Rifles

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season 7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India