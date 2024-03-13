PSO of HNLC sent to 14 days judicial custody

SHILLONG, March 12: Arrested personal security officer (PSO) of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Storgy Lyngdoh has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Lyngdoh, who was arrested from Mawlynrei on March 2, was again produced before the court on Monday.

This was after completion of his 10 days of police custody.

Police have said that Lyngdoh had served demand notes to extort money for the HNLC leading to widespread scare and fear psychosis among a number of businessmen of Shillong.

“As per inputs he might have succeeded in scaring and threatening individuals to yield to the illegal demands,” police had said. During his arrest, one Bangladeshi SIM card was also recovered from him.

Lyngdoh is an active member of the HNLC with a close link to the deputy commander-in-chief of the HNLC. He was also the PSO of A. Hazarika @ Manbhalang Jyrwa, the previous vice-chairman of HNLC, who resigned during the process of peace talks.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered at Rynjah PS for further investigation into the matter, the SP said, even as he added that as per the records of Meghalaya Police, Lyngdoh is involved in many criminal cases and has been evading the due process of law. (NNN)