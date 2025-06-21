25.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 21, 2025
type here...

Quarrying, earth cutting banned near NH-29 in Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 20: Chumoukedima deputy commissioner Polan John on Friday prohibited any quarrying, earth cutting, setting up temporary vendor stalls or similar activities near National Highway 29 that may adversely impact the stability and safety of the highway and its users.

- Advertisement -

In a circular, the DC said the district administration observed that certain activities such as quarrying, earth cutting, construction activities, setting up of temporary fruits and vegetables stalls and other land-related operations are being undertaken in close proximity to NH-29, including lands with right of way.

Related Posts:

He said these activities pose a significant risk to the structural integrity of the highway and endanger public safety by increasing the likelihood of soil erosion, landslides, highway blockades, encroachments, subsidence and fatal highway accidents.

The DC advised all individuals, village councils and stakeholders to refrain from undertaking any such activities near the highway in the interest of safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring commuter as well as public safety.

He urged all concerned to extend their full cooperation in maintaining the durability of the route and safety of all concerned.

- Advertisement -

The DC also warned that any activity found to be detrimental to the safety and integrity of NH-29 may invite necessary legal action as per applicable laws and regulations. 

Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Important to have both success and criticism: Diana Penty on ‘Chhaava’

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon