31 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 29, 2024
type here...

Reaffirmed commitment to serve nation: Manipur CM

BJP CMs meet

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 28: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who was here to attend a conference of CMs from BJP-ruled states on Saturday, said he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology.

Singh also attended the ninth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting during the day, and after participating in it, he said it deliberated on various strategies aimed at expediting the nation’s progress and address the obstacles faced by different regions.

- Advertisement -

At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for setting zero poverty targets starting at the village level. Modi emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level.

On the conference of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Singh said that “we reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology”.

During this meeting, Prime Minister Modi held deliberations over a host of issues, with focus on ensuring that benefits of numerous welfare schemes fully cover the targeted beneficiaries. (PTI)

Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

29 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards