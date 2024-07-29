Reaffirmed commitment to serve nation: Manipur CM

NEW DELHI, July 28: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who was here to attend a conference of CMs from BJP-ruled states on Saturday, said he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology.

Singh also attended the ninth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting during the day, and after participating in it, he said it deliberated on various strategies aimed at expediting the nation’s progress and address the obstacles faced by different regions.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for setting zero poverty targets starting at the village level. Modi emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level.

On the conference of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Singh said that “we reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology”.

During this meeting, Prime Minister Modi held deliberations over a host of issues, with focus on ensuring that benefits of numerous welfare schemes fully cover the targeted beneficiaries. (PTI)