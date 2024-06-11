Recognition of Khasi, Garo languages, ILP among top priorities of Tura MP

SHILLONG, June 10: Newly elected Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Monday asserted that the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages of Meghalaya in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and the implementation of Inner Line Permit in the northeastern state would be among his top priorities.

The Congress leader resigned as the MLA of Gambegre seat, in a letter to Andrew Simon, commissioner secretary of Meghalaya Assembly.

Simon, who was also the opposition chief whip in the assembly, said people of Garo Hills have voted for him as they have lost faith in the ruling NPP and its candidate Agatha K Sangma.

He has defeated three-time MP Agatha K Sangma by a margin of over 1.55 lakh votes.

“As an MP, I would take up various issues but my top priorities would be getting recognition for Khasi and Garo languages, implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and improvement in health and education sectors in Meghalaya,” he said.

When asked about allegations of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that people of a particular religion did not support the NDA in parts of Northeast, Sangma said, “He might have some mental disorder… he was the one who played politics by openly warning and even shutting down many religious minority institutions in Assam.” (PTI)